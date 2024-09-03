SINGAPORE: In a recent court ruling, a Filipino woman, Fodor Janelle Joven, faced legal consequences for her actions in Singapore.

Joven, 32, was fined S$8,800 (US$6,730) after admitting to hiring a maid without the necessary work pass, a violation of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA).

As reported by CNA, Joven, who lived in a three-room flat with her Singaporean partner, their two children, and her partner’s parents, had seven occupants in her household.

Despite being in Singapore on a short-term visit pass, she brought 45-year-old Belen Jennifer Parungao from the Philippines to work as her maid.

Working illegally as a maid with no rest days



The arrangement began in early May 2022 when Joven proposed that Parungao join her in Singapore. They agreed not to apply for a work pass, and Parungao entered Singapore on a short-term visit pass on May 19, 2022.

For nearly a year, from May 19, 2022, to April 11, 2023, Parungao worked illegally for Joven, performing household duties and caring for the children.

She worked long hours, from 5 am to 10 pm daily, earning between 10,000 to 12,000 Philippine pesos (approximately S$240 to S$290) each month, without any rest days. Her salary was sent to Joven’s mother in the Philippines, who then transferred the money to Parungao’s family.

The illegal employment came to light on April 26, 2023, when employment inspectors from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigated the case. Joven’s attempts to evade detection included making six trips out of Singapore with Parungao to renew their short-term visit passes.

Joven’s marriage to her Singaporean partner on July 11, 2024, did not mitigate the legal repercussions of her actions. The prosecution argued for a fine of S$9,000 to S$10,000, emphasizing the need for deterrence and the challenging nature of detecting such cases.

No pass, no protection

The prosecution highlighted the undermining of MOM’s work pass framework, which was designed to protect vulnerable foreign employees like Parungao. Parungao could not access the protections and insurance provided by the framework without a valid work pass.

Joven’s offence could have resulted in a jail term of up to 12 months or a fine ranging from S$5,000 to S$30,000. Parungao herself was fined S$6,000 for her role in the illegal employment arrangement.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to employment laws and their protections for employers and employees or their domestic helpers.