Chinese company’s ‘unhappy leave’ draws mixed reactions from netizens; one says it’s just a way of ‘protecting their loss margin’

A workplace policy meant to promote emotional well-being among employees has sparked mixed reactions from netizens after a Chinese retail company introduced “unhappy leave” — allowing staff to take time off when feeling emotionally down. While some wished their company had the same benefit, one commenter called the company’s leave just a way of “protecting their loss margin.”

Talks of Chinese retail tycoon Yu Donglai’s unhappy leave policy resurfaced online after the Facebook page Mechanical Engineering World shared about it, prompting a fresh round of online chatter. The story was reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in April 2024.

According to the post, staff can take up to 10 extra days off per year, at their discretion, if they’re feeling unhappy.

SCMP reported that Mr Yu, founder and chairman of the Henan-based retail chain Pang Dong Lai, said during the China Supermarket Week in late March 2024, “I want every staff member to have freedom. Everyone has times when they’re not happy, so if you’re not happy, do not come to work. This leave cannot be denied by management. Denial is a violation.”

His comment stirred both amusement and scepticism online. Some joked about taking unhappy leave all year round, as they’re unhappy every day, while others said that if such a policy were introduced in their country, offices would be empty.

One commenter said, “Then 95% of people will be off on unhappy leave,” while another jokingly added, “[If you] apply [for] more unhappy leave, they will say don’t come to work forever.”

One user chimed in, adding, “I wish my country had this kind of leave too.”

However, one commenter suggested that the policy might not entirely be for the worker’s benefit. “Remember, the company will not pay you for being unhappy; the company is literally protecting their loss margin,” the commenter said.

Still, the policy fits into a larger framework of generous employee benefits at Pang Dong Lai, which supports the company’s philosophy of “freedom and love.”

Pang Dong Lai staff already enjoy 7-hour shifts, full weekends off, 30 to 40 days of annual leave, and a 5-day break during the Lunar New Year. The company’s average monthly salary is RMB7,000 (S$1,293.08), nearly double the national average for retail workers in China, which stood at just RMB3,566 (S$658.73) in 2019, according to China’s retail news outlet linkshop.com.

According to China Briefing, as of March 21, 2025, 28 regions in China, including Henan, have surpassed the RMB 2,000 (US$275) mark in their monthly minimum wage standards.

In addition, the company rolled out a job-level certification system that enables even janitors to earn up to RMB500,000 (S$92,362.50) annually as long as their professional capabilities reach a certain level.

Although Pang Dong Lai has only 13 stores in Xuchang and Xinxiang, both third-tier cities in Henan province, it has earned recognition as “the ceiling of China’s industry” for its exceptional customer service over its 29 years in business.

The supermarket also features pet cabinets at the entrance, along with pet water and cooling devices for pet lovers, and offers around 100 free services, including blood pressure checks, air conditioner cleaning, and handbag maintenance. /TISG

