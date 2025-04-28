Sylvia Lim praised for focusing on Singapore’s seniors at WP rally

- Advertisement -

SINGAPOREANS: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) Sylvia Lim, who is hoping for a fourth term as Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied GRC, zeroed in on the needs of older Singaporeans in her speech at a rally on April 26.

Given Singapore’s ever-increasing number of seniors, this earned her praise from commenters. Ms Lim began her speech by remarking that her last rally speech had been 10 years ago when she still had black hair. As GE2020 was held during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, physical rallies were not allowed.

However, this time around, “I stand here as a proud holder of a Passion Silver Card,” she said, taking her card out and brandishing it around.

The WP chair also referenced her recent marriage to former national football player Quah Kim Song and waved her ring finger as the audience cheered and hooted with delight.

Ms Lim, who recently turned 60, dedicated her speech to the senior citizens in the audience as well as those watching online.

“The march of time is something none of us can avoid. We will all grow old someday, and the challenges facing by seniors today will be faced by everyone sooner or later, and part of the privilege of being an MP for the last 14 years is growing old with our residents, sharing their joys and tribulations as we enter the next stage of our lives.”

She affirmed the WP’s commitment to Singapore’s present and future seniors, saying that the WP would “continue to stand alongside you, to fight for your interests in Parliament, because Singapore would be nothing without you”.

Ms Lim then began to highlight three WP policies, especially for seniors. One is to allow seniors to use their Medisave for all their medical expenses not covered by other schemes. The party is also advocating for the removal of the current yearly spending limits of S$500 or S$700 for chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Frankly, I don’t understand why this is not already the case. Once your annual spending limits are reached, you will have to pay out of pocket or ask your children for help, even though you have Medisave balances. Many retirees have no income. Since the money in your Medisave account is your money, why can’t you use it to pay for your own essential treatments?” she asked.

Secondly, the WP is calling for the mandatory retirement age of 63 to be abolished, as Singaporeans should be allowed to work as long as they are willing. The WP believes there should be no “artificial ceiling” for when people should retire.

“If you look at the government, are there not PAP ministers who are already past the statutory retirement age?” Ms Lim asked, to raucous applause from the audience.

The WP’s third proposal concerns caregivers, especially those who care for elderly parents. The party calls for allowing family caregivers to take paid time off to help care for their elderly parents, with the government and employees sharing the costs.

“This will send a signal that society values our seniors being cared for at home by loved ones,” she added. “The goal of the Workers’ Party is to enable our seniors to live their golden years with security, dignity, and purpose.”

Commenters on Ms Lim’s speech thanked her for the WP’s focus on seniors’ needs.

“Salute to Ms Sylvia, who has (a) golden heart for the Senior. I am the caregiver for my mom and my late dad. Got to manage a lot of their medical appointments until I took a lot of leave from work. Totally agree with parent care leave. Go WP!!” wrote one.

“You touch on the issues of seniors! Very well reasoned,” commented another.

“Absolutely, the cap to use Medisave should be removed. When we are sick and need medical treatment, we should be allowed to get treated early and get cured, and when we still can get treated without hospitalisation and high cost from our own savings in Medisave,” a YouTube user wrote. /TISG

