‘Aaron Kwok’s ageless style’: Hong Kong singer dazzles admirers with his young build and vitality

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: As reported by VnExpress, Hong Kong singer Aaron Kwok is making waves across social media platforms for his age-defying looks and muscular physique at 60.

Fans shared on Wednesday, the hashtag “Aaron Kwok’s ageless style,” which trended on Weibo after videos of the star performing at a recent concert and public event appearance, showing off his toned build and dynamic stage presence.

Strict workout and diet routine

U Lifestyle, a Hong Kong news outlet, shared that Kwok continuously captures audience’s attention with his high-energy performances and polished choreography. According to the outlet, Kwok’s stunning physical condition is thanks to a strict workout and diet routine maintained for decades.

According to Marie Claire, Aaron Kwok has been super disciplined about his weight for over 30 years, consistently staying under 65 kilos (which is about 143 pounds). He’s also around 1.71 metres tall or about 5 foot 7. It sounds like he has high standards for himself and just won’t let his weight exceed that limit. Kwok works out five times a week because his live shows are long, and he needs the energy to keep performing at a high level the whole time. It’s all about building up that staying power for his concerts.

- Advertisement -

Strong endurance

He said he needs to have strong endurance to sing and dance simultaneously. Tony Leung Ka Fai, who’s also a Hong Kong actor, mentioned that when they were filming the movie Cold War back in 2012, he could hear Kwok running on a treadmill in the hotel room right next to his, at 4 a.m.!

Kwok also enjoys swimming and playing table tennis, besides running. Believing overly strenuous sessions can lead to burnout, he prefers moderate-intensity workouts. Kwok’s philosophy is that you can’t stop getting older, but living a healthy life can help your body stay strong and keep working well for longer. It’s about caring for yourself to maintain your health as you age.

Balanced diet

His diet is balanced without being overly restrictive. He cuts down on excessive oil, salt, and sugar. A typical morning starts with a Hong Kong-style bun and a cup of coffee, so even though Kwok is older than his early forties, he says that when he’s up on stage performing, he feels like he’s in his early 40s. It sounds like he’s got a lot of energy and still feels young when doing what he loves.

Over the past few years, he has taken up calligraphy and painting, which have broadened his perspective. Kwok feels that learning and development have no boundaries and that self-improvement is a continuous process. Kwok has said that his family fills him up inside and gives his life a lot of meaning. He also mentioned that being a dad and husband brings him warmth, happiness, and a sense of being grounded.

- Advertisement -

One of Four Heavenly Kings

Before becoming well-known as a singer and actor, Kwok started his career in entertainment as a professional dancer. He’s part of this legendary group called the “Four Heavenly Kings,” along with three other massive stars: Leon Lai, Andy Lau, and Jacky Cheung. They’re the ultimate icons of the Hong Kong entertainment scene.

Based on a report by the South China Morning Post back in 2021, Kwok’s estimated net worth was over US$20 million (S$27 million).

Aaron Kwok Fu-shing (郭富城), born on Oct 26, 1965, is a really big deal in Hong Kong. He’s super popular as a singer, a dancer, and an actor.

Kwok started out as a dancer. It wasn’t until later that he moved into acting and singing. He really became a household name after the movie Saviour of the Soul came out in 1991—that’s what really put him on the map.