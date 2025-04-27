Sunday, April 27, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/tuaindeed (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
2 min.Read

'Are job vacancy postings even real?' — Jobseeker questions whether SG companies are truly hiring after he applied for 'many jobs but only got a single HR call back'

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: A frustrated jobseeker took to Reddit to ask if companies in Singapore are truly hiring, after experiencing months of disappointing responses to job applications.

In a post on the ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, he explained that he had applied to numerous job openings over the past few months and, on many occasions, received an initial call from HR. However, after that first contact, he would often hear nothing for weeks.

Assuming that the companies had selected other candidates who were a better fit, he initially thought this was just part of the highly competitive nature of the job market. But his perspective changed when he started noticing a pattern: many of the same companies that had contacted him earlier were now re-advertising the same roles weeks or even months later.

Seeking insights from both job seekers and those involved in recruitment, he asked, “Anyone aware whether this is just a tactic to make it look like the organisation is still hiring? Or hiring managers, do y’all really have to conduct a ridiculous number of interviews and then wait months before HR approves a candidate you already really need on your team?”

“If you see the same job reposted again and again, chances are it’s stuck internally.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors agreed with his observations, stating that some job advertisements are likely posted more for show than for actual hiring purposes.

Some pointed out that companies might be “fishing,” meaning they post jobs to build a pool of potential candidates or to create the impression that the company is expanding, even though they have no real intention of hiring.

Others said that certain companies are simply waiting for “unicorn” candidates, where they interview a few people but continue holding out for someone who fits every requirement perfectly, causing the role to remain open for a long time.

There were also comments mentioning that in some cases, expired job postings are automatically renewed every 30 days by the system, even if the company is no longer actively hiring for the position.

In light of these frustrations, other Redditors stepped in to offer the original poster some advice on how to spot and avoid such listings.

One wrote, “Some tips: In LinkedIn, avoid reposts with 100+ applicants. In my career future, copy and paste in Google search and see if a similar post has been posted.”

Another commented, “If you see the same job reposted again and again, chances are it’s stuck internally. No harm applying once, but don’t keep circling back—move on and focus on roles with clearer traction.”

A small group of Redditors, however, disagreed with the majority, suggesting that some companies repost jobs because the employees they hired weren’t satisfied with the conditions and ended up quitting.

Based on his own experience, one Redditor shared, “Many junior candidates, despite having minimal experience and limited technical knowledge, come in with high salary expectations and strong demands for work-life balance.”

Another added, “Some jobs have a high turnover, so they are constantly on the lookout, just not for you.”

In other news, a 33-year-old woman teetering on the edge of burnout recently asked netizens if she should quit her job and take a one-year break.

Posting on a local forum, she opened up about the immense toll her high-paying job was taking on her mental health.

Read more: 33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

