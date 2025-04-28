About 2.93M workers die from work-related diseases and accidents annually, yet 62% of the global workforce lacks OSH training

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Today marks the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, putting a spotlight on the urgent need to better protect workers. New figures from health and security risk services company International SOS revealed that about 2.93 million workers lose their lives each year because of work-related diseases (89%) and occupational accidents and injuries (11%). Despite this, 62% of the global workforce has never received Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) training.

More than 75% of work-related deaths came from circulatory, neoplastic, and respiratory diseases, with long working hours and exposure to pollutants as major contributors. The report also highlighted a 10% rise in assistance requests related to respiratory diseases in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Still, more than 70% of organisations have now included mental health support in their workplace health and safety policies.

Dr Olivier LO, group medical director, occupational health services, at International SOS, said, “It is important to acknowledge that workplace harm, encompassing both physical and mental wellbeing of workers, frequently arises from limitations in organisational governance and resource provision. A fundamental duty of care is non-negotiable; organisational neglect in these areas carries substantial human and economic consequences. Addressing these issues demands a holistic structured approach, recognising that the health and safety of the global workforce are inextricably linked to the broader operational framework.”

He added that as artificial intelligence (AI) and digitisation become more common in workplaces, there is a growing need to pay closer attention to new potential hazards.

To help organisations create healthier and safer workplaces, International SOS suggested the following strategies:

Conduct thorough health and safety risk assessments by identifying and evaluating potential hazards in the workplace, including physical, chemical, biological, ergonomic, and psychosocial risks. Promote a culture of health and occupational wellbeing that values and supports the physical and mental health of workers, including access to health services, wellness programmes, and mental health support. Provide comprehensive training to equip employees with the knowledge and skills they need to work safely, including hazard recognition, safe work practices, and emergency procedures. Develop robust crisis management plans to respond effectively to emergencies, such as workplace incidents, natural disasters, and pandemics, minimising the impact on workers’ health and safety. Implement mental health programmes that support workers’ mental wellbeing, reduce stigma, and provide access to mental health resources. Mitigate the risks of excessive working hours by implementing clear policies and practices that prevent excessive overtime, including workload management strategies and time-off provisions. Regularly monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of health and safety programmes as well as make necessary adjustments to ensure ongoing improvement. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)