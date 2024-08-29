;
In the Hood

“Should this be allowed?” – Man frustrated by people cutting in line while waiting for bus

ByYoko Nicole

August 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man recently took to r/SingaporeRaw on Wednesday (Aug 28) to express his frustration over a particularly annoying experience he had while waiting for the bus.

“Today, I decided to head to vivo for lunch via a shuttle bus provided by the business city. As I was waiting in line, people started cutting in front of me because their friends were ‘saving’ spots for them,” he wrote.

“By the time I reached the front of the line, the bus was full, and I had to wait for the next one.”

In his post, he questioned the fairness of such behavior. He asked others in the community, “I get that it’s nice to have a buddy to sit with on the bus, but is it really fair to skip ahead of everyone else who’s been waiting patiently? Should this be allowed?”

“Just open your mouth and tell the person to get back in line.”

In the discussion thread, Singaporean Redditors weighed in on the growing issue of line-cutting and “choping” (reserving) seats in public places.

See also  Free shuttle bus service for Marine Parade cluster residents starts in July

One Redditor noted that the reluctance to confront line-cutters directly could be contributing to the problem. She pointed out that many locals are just too “humji” (timid) or scared to speak up when they see someone cutting the line. Instead of saying something in the moment, they often just take to social media to vent their frustrations.

Another Redditor chimed in, agreeing with this take. He said that people are growing more comfortable cutting lines because they know that those who are affected are unlikely to take any action. He added humorously that he’d probably cut lines himself, knowing that the worst anyone would do is complain on social media. He added, ”They will] only post on stomp, reddit, or edmw.”

A third Redditor took a more critical stance, saying, “People like this are too damn scared of confrontation to get the things they want so they just come to sg subreddits hoping to seek validation for their inadequacy.”

See also  Shuttle bus featuring MPs’ faces dubbed ‘expensive publicity stunt’ amid concerns about the bus being often found empty

A fourth Redditor advised the man to confront line cutters directly next time. He said, “Just open your mouth and tell the person to get back in line.”

Read also: Tourist says Singapore resident invaded personal space at checkout line

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Netizens urge greater tolerance among Singaporeans after a resident complained about loud music coming from wakes and funerals

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Customer complaint: S$18 sweet & sour pork but almost no pork inside, mostly cornstarch served by restaurant

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Resident says that whenever she cooks, her neighbour pounds on the wall, claiming it makes the flat “too hot”

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Health

Amid rising concerns over bird flu, Singapore & Japan collaborate to develop fast-acting test kit

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ERP phishing scam: LTA warns of SMS notices asking motorists to pay ERP fees within 24 hours

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore is 30th on global list for quality of living, ranking 1st in Asia

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Rare Animal Sightings

Changi Airport goes bananas: Macaques make a surprise landing for some monkey business

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.