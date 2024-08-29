SINGAPORE: A man recently took to r/SingaporeRaw on Wednesday (Aug 28) to express his frustration over a particularly annoying experience he had while waiting for the bus.

“Today, I decided to head to vivo for lunch via a shuttle bus provided by the business city. As I was waiting in line, people started cutting in front of me because their friends were ‘saving’ spots for them,” he wrote.

“By the time I reached the front of the line, the bus was full, and I had to wait for the next one.”

In his post, he questioned the fairness of such behavior. He asked others in the community, “I get that it’s nice to have a buddy to sit with on the bus, but is it really fair to skip ahead of everyone else who’s been waiting patiently? Should this be allowed?”

“Just open your mouth and tell the person to get back in line.”

In the discussion thread, Singaporean Redditors weighed in on the growing issue of line-cutting and “choping” (reserving) seats in public places.

One Redditor noted that the reluctance to confront line-cutters directly could be contributing to the problem. She pointed out that many locals are just too “humji” (timid) or scared to speak up when they see someone cutting the line. Instead of saying something in the moment, they often just take to social media to vent their frustrations.

Another Redditor chimed in, agreeing with this take. He said that people are growing more comfortable cutting lines because they know that those who are affected are unlikely to take any action. He added humorously that he’d probably cut lines himself, knowing that the worst anyone would do is complain on social media. He added, ”They will] only post on stomp, reddit, or edmw.”

A third Redditor took a more critical stance, saying, “People like this are too damn scared of confrontation to get the things they want so they just come to sg subreddits hoping to seek validation for their inadequacy.”

A fourth Redditor advised the man to confront line cutters directly next time. He said, “Just open your mouth and tell the person to get back in line.”

