Shin Min Ah dazzles her wedding gown while she teases fans with her new drama role in “No Gain, No Love”

ByLydia Koh

August 28, 2024

Actress Shin Min Ah recently mesmerized her followers by sharing pictures of herself in a beautiful wedding gown, as reported by Allkpop.

On Aug 27, Shin Min Ah took to Instagram to post several photos with the caption, “I don’t want to miss out, so I’m tuning in for the second episode live.”

The images feature her wearing a peach-coloured wedding dress, posing elegantly for the camera. Her graceful shoulder line and glowing beauty, even more impressive than her tiara, drew admiration from fans.

Comments on Instagram included, “Chief Son, you are beautiful,” and “Chief Son Haeyoung is truly lovely, cute, and fresh Haeyoung💕.” Another fan wrote, “I’m waiting for you 😍,” while a different comment read:

“Ha Jin-cha sister is so pretty. Don’t miss the original broadcast today 🔥”

Shin Min Ah plays Son Haeyoung in the tvN drama “No Gain, No Love,” which airs Monday through Tuesday. Son Haeyoung arranges a wedding to avoid losing, and Kim Ji Wook, played by Kim Young Dae, pretends to be her fiancé in order to escape any problems.

The show humorously explores the romantic dynamics between the two in what is described as a “profit-loss zero” romance.

Renowned actress and model

Shin Min Ah is a well-known South Korean actress and model celebrated for her beauty, versatile acting, and charismatic presence.

Over the years, she has become a significant figure in the entertainment world, earning widespread acclaim for her roles in various successful dramas and films.

Starting as a model with a fresh, youthful appeal, Shin Min Ah transitioned to acting with her debut in “Beautiful Days.”

Her breakthrough came with the romantic comedy “A Love to Kill,” where she demonstrated her ability to portray diverse characters, from sweet and innocent to strong and independent.

ByLydia Koh

