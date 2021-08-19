Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho share why they joined Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The two lead actors in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha showed chemistry during their pictorial with fashion magazine Elle.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho are in the midst of filming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a romance drama which is a remake of the movie Mr. Hong.

Shin Min Ah stars as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin. The role of Hong Doo Shik is played by Kim Seon Ho and he is an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho were in a photoshoot ahead of the drama’s premiere, where they showed their bright and energetic vibes. After the photoshoot, the actors were interviewed by the magazine, according to Soompi.

When asked why Shin Min Ah chose to star in “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” she explained, “It’s a warm story. The stories of every character, not just the main ones, are alive. During this time, I thought the viewers would want to meet this lovely story as much as I wanted to play a bright romantic comedy.”

The actress also talked about her teamwork with Kim Seon Ho. She said, “I was surprised that he did everything well, just like his character Hong Doo Shik who is good at everything. I know that Hong Doo Shik will be loved by many people. I’m grateful to [Kim Seon Ho] for always making me feel comfortable on the drama set.”

Kim Seon Ho shared what it’s like on the drama set, saying, “When I act as Hong Doo Shik, the director says ‘Okay’ even if my head looks like a bird nest. Even if my collar is turned upside down by the wind, we just keep filming. It’s fun to create the drama in a free and natural way.”

Regarding his co-star Shin Min Ah, he commented, “She’s very honest, and she has a lovely side. I’ve never seen her frown during filming. I think she’s someone with great capability.” Then he added, “Yoon Hye Jin is a cool person who has the courage and confidence to express herself honestly. I think that’s really attractive.”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” premieres on Aug 28 at 9 p.m. KST. /TISG

