Yoo Ah In gives some love to Song Hye Kyo, she reacts

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In’s friendship is still going strong. Yoo Ah In took to Instagram on Aug 17 to show his support for his close friend Song Hye Kyo.

He posted the actress’ new Vogue Korea cover and captioned it, “Congratulations. A new start! An even newer Song Hye Kyo.”

Immediately afterwards, Song Hye Kyo returned the love by commenting with a string of heart emojis.

The actress is in the midst of filming the upcoming SBS drama, “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal translation) opposite Jang Ki Yong, while Yoo Ah In is gearing up for the premiere of his new series “Hellbound” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Sept, as reported by Soompi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 유아인YOOAHIN (@hongsick) - Advertisement -

Born Nov 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in the television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018).

Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika,” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the blend word “Tae-Hye-Ji”.

- Advertisement -

The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

Born Oct 6, 1986, Uhm Hong-sik, known professionally as Yoo Ah-in, is a South Korean actor, creative director, and gallerist.

He is known for playing a diverse spectrum of roles in both television and film, where he often portrays dynamic characters who exhibit significant personal growth.

He is the recipient of various accolades including two Blue Dragon Film Awards and two Baeksang Arts Awards.

- Advertisement -

He is best known for his leading roles in coming-of-age film Punch (2011), melodrama Secret Affair (2014), action blockbuster Veteran (2015), period drama The Throne (2015), historical television series Six Flying Dragons (2015-2016), psychological thriller mystery drama Burning (2018), and zombie film #Alive (2020). /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg