SINGAPORE: With the Chinese New Year approaching, a vehicle all dressed up for one of the biggest celebrations in Chinese culture was spotted.

The car was decorated with stickers, tassels, and flowers. Several online users reported having seen the car, which one claimed was previously decorated for Christmas.

However, some raised concerns over the legality and safety of such decorations covering the vehicle.

“Can you feel the Chinese New Year mood in the air?” This was the title of a post shared by an online user, who took a screengrab of another post showcasing a vehicle heavily decorated for CNY 2025. This year, the celebration is set to happen on Jan 29.

Some popular Chinese New Year ornaments are red packets, which normally hold money, representing prosperity and blessings.

Golden ingots and coins represent wealth and financial good fortune. Cherry blossoms and plum blossom branches symbolise renewal and growth, while couplets, manners, hanging tassels, and lanterns are symbols of luck, happiness, prosperity, and festivity.

A few online users took to the post’s comments section to report having spotted the decorated vehicle. “This car is near my place! It was recently decorated for Christmas, too,” said one, while another reported having seen the car twice in two days.

Singaporeans raise concerns over CNY decorated car

While some found it more spooky than festive, others wondered what would happen to all the decor if it rained.

However, while many others expressed delight over the festive additions, others raised concerns over the safety of a vehicle being so heavily decorated. “Won’t the decor fly and hit people?” said one.

Another shared, “Hopefully, such decorations won’t obscure the rear views for safety.” one even went so far as to ask, “Is this even legal?”

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) states that there are three types of vehicle modifications:

Modifications that do not need LTA’s approval Modifications that need LTA’s approval Modifications that are not allowed

Before making any modifications to a vehicle, Singaporeans may check the official list of modifications to see what is allowed.

