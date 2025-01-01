SINGAPORE: A recent poll on a social media page showed respondents saying that vehicle drivers from Singapore are the most aggressive among those from different Southeast Asian countries.

In the poll posted on the popular Meanwhile in Malaysia Facebook page on Friday (Dec 27), 74 per cent of respondents chose Singapore as having the most aggressive driver among ASEAN nations.

Malaysia and Indonesia were tied in second place with 8 per cent, followed by Vietnam with 3 per cent, the Philippines and Thailand with 2 per cent, and Brunei, Cambodia, and Laos with 1 per cent. None of the respondents chose Myanmar or Timor Leste.

The poll received a total of 3,100 votes, and commenters on the post had quite a bit of fun at the expense of bad drivers in Singapore and other places around the region.

A number of commenters said if it were an option to choose Penang in Malaysia, they would have done so, while others mentioned drivers from Johor in Malaysia as well.

One commenter wrote that Penang drivers are the most aggressive for them. Singaporean drivers, on the other hand, are not, they added, although they described “most” of them as “lacking driving skills and kiasu.”

Others agreed with this comment, with one netizen saying driving a car in Singapore is like having a fake aeroplane license but fewer flight hours. Another affirmed that Singaporeans have poor driving skills, no road etiquette, and zero situational awareness.

However, at least one netizen wrote that in Malaysia, Singapore drivers are “annoyingly slow” and are always talking to their companions in their vehicles.

One commenter shared, however, that his most frightening experience was when he rode an “unlicensed and fly-by-night long-distance bus” going to Genting Highlands or somewhere up north.

“Took once from KL to Genting, my first and last time. Scary and risky,” he wrote.

Another chimed in to say that when he rode a bus in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, he thought he would get at least three “mini heart attacks.”

In September 2023, a woman said in a TikTok that went viral that “Singaporeans are legit the worst drivers in the world.” In her video, Wendi Chan also said they are the “most inconsiderate drivers” as they refuse to give way to other drivers.

When people want to shift lanes due to an accident in front of them, Singaporeans honk their horns at them and deny them entry. She decried the lack of courtesy among Singaporean drivers, which is commonly found elsewhere.

Ms Chan found a lot of sympathizers among commenters on her post. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)