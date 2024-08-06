SINGAPORE: In Singapore, where life moves at a breakneck pace, and the streets are a bustling mosaic of vehicles, a heated debate rages: Who are the worst drivers on the road?

The TikTok-famous label of “the worst drivers in the world” has been slapped on average Singaporean motorists, sparking a city-wide conversation about driving etiquette and skills.

The numbers don’t lie. Singapore’s traffic accident fatalities saw a 26 per cent increase last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. With 13.64 deaths per 100,000 vehicles, the Lion City’s fatality rate is more than three times that of Great Britain and four times that of Japan.

Singaporean Motorists’ Bad Reputation

But what’s behind these alarming statistics? Some experts point to Singapore’s dense population and the resulting bumper-to-bumper traffic, often leading to multi-car collisions.

However, the real culprits might be the driving habits and attitudes that have given Singaporean drivers a less-than-stellar reputation. A recent investigation by Talking Point revealed the bad habits that plague Singapore’s roads.

From morning rush hour in the Central Business District to lunchtime traffic jams and late-night cruising, the hosts observed a common theme: impatience and a lack of graciousness among drivers.

The hosts weren’t the only ones to retake their driving tests to assess their skills.

A group of seasoned drivers, including podcast hosts and a businesswoman, also faced the test, only to fail miserably. Their mistakes? Failing to stop before the stop line and even mounting the kerb, highlighting a potential overestimation of their driving abilities.

The debate over who the worst drivers are also delved into gender stereotypes. While a poll suggested that women were seen as less-skilled drivers, Singapore’s first female race car driver, Claire Jedrek, offered a different perspective.

She pointed out that men who statistically spend more time driving and better understand car mechanics might simply have more practice.

However, the poll results revealed that luxury vehicle drivers and private hire and taxi drivers were also in the hot seat, with many believing they contributed to the city’s driving woes.

Yet, these professional drivers argued that their responsibility for passenger safety makes them more cautious on the roads.

Singaporeans Driving Dilemma

So, what’s the solution to Singapore’s driving dilemma? A refresher course for all drivers, similar to the mandatory courses for professional drivers, could be a step in the right direction.

Driving schools could also place a greater emphasis on road etiquette, teaching students how to behave on the road, not just how to drive.

Defensive driving courses, which focus on handling other road users and hazardous situations, are already available. But perhaps the most important lesson comes from the racetrack: letting go of ego. As Jedrek wisely noted, it’s the number one thing that can improve any driver.

In the end, the question isn’t just about who the worst drivers are but how we can all become better, safer drivers on Singapore’s challenging roads.

Read also: Woman says S’poreans are the most inconsiderate, worst car drivers