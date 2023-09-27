Woman says S’poreans are the most inconsiderate, worst car drivers

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to say why she considers Singaporeans the most inconsiderate car drivers. “Singaporeans are legit the worst drivers in the whole world okay… So why do I say that… It was drivers or other than the most inconsiderate drivers,” the woman shared in a video.

She pointed out her encounters with Singaporean drivers in the video as they don’t follow common driving courtesies. She stated: “Whenever a person puts a signal to say ‘Hey, I need to turn into your lane because there’s a car that stopped in front of me…’ No, what they do is the car behind will speed up and close up the gap so you can’t get in so literally whenever you put a signal out, people will horn at you.”

She elaborated that when she experiences such incidents, she is left with no choice. She added: “I think everywhere in the world that there’s no such rule… Everybody all around the world who drives who has ever driven outside of Singapore will know that it is common courtesy to let the person with signals come in because they need to come in, and they’re giving you advanced notice.”

The woman also declared that she had another encounter with a lady who gave her ‘a very rude sign’ when she wanted to turn into a lane. “I just don’t get it… It’s just frustrating,” she concluded.

Singapore Highway Code

Singapore’s Highway Code states that giving a signal before moving off is proper, and drivers must give way to vehicles that exhibit the appropriate road signals.

“Give the proper signal before moving off, and only move off when you can do so safely and without inconvenience to other road users. Give way to passing and overtaking vehicles,” the code states.

More so, an article written by Motorist.sg states that one unspoken etiquette in driving should be giving way and letting other vehicles merge and keep things cool.

“Besides building good karma, giving way to others makes driving on the road more pleasant,” the article said.

The article added: “Did someone cut into your lane at the very last moment? Instead of sounding your horn and losing your cool, just take a deep breath and let it go. Don’t let something so trivial spoil the rest of your day. Try to look at the bigger picture: Will this matter to you in a few days? No, it probably won’t, so stop getting angry when you’re behind the wheel.”