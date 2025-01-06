SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were quick to call out the actions of irresponsible residents after a netizen uploaded a photo of a staircase being blocked by PMDs and a bicycle.

For resident safety, staircases should be kept clear and accessible so that people can access them freely, especially in emergencies.

A resident took to an online forum on Monday (Jan 6) to share a photo of a cluttered stairwell blocked by bicycles, PMDs, and shoes. “Can don’t block the staircase or not?” the writer wrote.

Many responded to the post, calling out the actions as inconsiderate. “These people are not only inconsiderate and self-entitled but (these things are) also a fire hazard and (are) obstructing passage in case of emergency. I would report to the Town Council,” said one.

“This happened in my old house, too,” another shared. “But I lived on a high floor, and no one cared about the blocked staircase as we all just took the lift… sorry that it bothers you, mate. You should just ask them to move them somewhere else.

And complain to the Town Council if they don’t listen. I have a feeling they will listen because these look like illegal PMDs. If u complain, the PMDs might be confiscated, and they may be fined.”

Many others called for people to take action by reporting such incidents to the right authorities. “Send a photo to the Town Council, OneService, and SCDF. If you can, get your neighbours to send reports too,” a third wrote.

“That’s a fire hazard,” a fourth added. “The relevant authorities have to take action. We cannot do anything unless we take the law into our own hands…”

In its guidelines on staircases and their landings, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) states, “Strictly no placement/storage of objects at staircases and its immediate landing is allowed.”

The SCDF stresses the importance of having a clear staircase and landing at all times. There must be no storage or obstruction in any staircase or landing.

