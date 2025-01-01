SINGAPORE: After an HDB resident took issue with the community cats in his building, others quickly sprang to defend the practice of keeping felines in the block.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the resident posted photos of an area that had been designated for a community cat, which included a bed, feeding bowl, a cardboard box that serves as a “house” for the cat, as well as signs put up by those caring for the cat.

The resident asked why the person or people caring for cats do not keep the animal in their homes since cats are allowed in HDB units. He added, “Community cats? Hey, shall we have community dogs, too? If someone in every block does what you do, then what will happen?”

The post author then called the practice of keeping community cats “littering, even with good intentions!”

Earlier this year, a 35-year ban disallowing people from keeping cats in HDB flats was reversed.

Understandably, many commenters on the Complaint Singapore post were unhappy with the post author. “Which part of community cat do you not understand?” one asked irately.

Another told the post author to just leave the cats alone and not be such a busybody. A netizen explained that the cat is at the HDB block because she had been abandoned there and that they’ve tried to find a home for the cat.

“If you have a suitable candidate, please let us know. What else can we do… We spend our time and money to keep her safe and alive,” she added.

At least one commenter, however, appealed for more understanding toward the post author, saying that in the same way that some people just don’t like dogs, others dislike cats.

“Finally, finally, finally after so many years of speaking up and pushing for change, we will allow the keeping of cats in HDB flats,” said Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, a longtime environment and animal welfare activist, in a Facebook post last May.

Community cats that live in Singapore’s public spaces have long been beloved by many in the city-state. Volunteers feed these cats in various neighbourhoods. Community cats have their left ear tipped, signifying that they have been sterilized.

Various volunteer groups across Singapore work toward taking care of these cats. The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) has published advisories for Community Cat caregiving. /TISG

