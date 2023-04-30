Alert issued after 2 community cats at Toa Payoh suspected to be ‘captured, beaten, scalded & drowned’

SINGAPORE: After two community felines were found dead, a cat abuser alert was issued and even shared online.

The photo was posted by a netizen and reads “CAT ABUSER ALERT!!!” . It was shared on the complaint singapore Instagram account on Friday night (Apr 28), captioned, “OMG please share around.”

Two cats are pictured on the poster, a black one and a grey one with dark and light markings.

It reads “2 of our young community cats were found dead here recently. Due to the wounds and nature of their corpses,” the cats were “suspected to be captured, beaten, scalded and drowned.”

The poster adds that the attacks were carried out at night, sometime before 3 o’clock in the morning, on Monday (Apr 24) and Thursday (Apr 27) at 210C Woodleigh Link, at Toa Payoh.

While a police report has already been made, the community is asking for any eyewitnesses or anyone with useful information to call 8233 5279.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says that every month, it receives an average of 80 to 90 reports of alleged cruelty to animals.

People who witness acts of animal cruelty may call the police (999) or the hotline of SPCA at 6287 5355 Ext. 9.

“Take a picture or video of the suspect if it is safe to do so. Note any distinguishing features of the person and clothing/accessories worn or vehicle numbers.

If the animal is dead, do not move the body. Note the exact location (street name/bus stop number/lamp post number etc.). Take a picture of the animal and the surrounding area. Forward all images/videos to inspector@spca.org.sg.”

For those who suspect that the welfare of an animal is compromised, SPCA Singapore also has a cruelty complaint form and has assured members of the public that the identity of those who report to them will be kept strictly confidential.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg