In the Hood

Diner claims he was charged 10 cents for asking for an extra plate

January 2, 2025

SINGAPORE: A diner claimed on social media that he was charged 10 cents simply for asking for an extra plate.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Wednesday (Jan 1), Mr Wyne Ng said this happened at a chicken rice stall in Marsiling Mall.

He wrote, “I bought a plate of chicken rice and added extra rice because it was for my child. When I asked the uncle for an extra plate, he charged me an additional 10 cents and explained it very logically, saying, ‘I’m giving you an extra plate.’”

Mr Ng also said that he was originally planning to pack more food from the stall but decided against it after the incident.

“I just want to ask, does asking for an extra plate cost money these days?” he asked the netizens.

Photo: FB/Complaint Singapore

‘Be understanding, 10 cents is really a small amount’

The post has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing it’s fair to charge for the extra plate.

One netizen explained, “While most hawker stalls do not charge for the empty plate, some few stalls charge. Their reason — I have asked before — is that they need to spend time to wash the plate. So if everyone were to ask from them extra plate they will spend more time washing. 

“My policy is to have some understanding for them and just pass them the small token sum. I know it sounds ridiculous but if you go to the toilet you have to pay 30 cents in some cases as well… Be understanding, 10 cents is really a small amount, they are not asking $10.”

Another said, “Spoke to a hawker elsewhere before. From what I understand, they are being charged on a per plate basis by the washing company. So don’t blame the hawkers, blame the ones that created this system.”

Others, however, viewed the fee as unnecessary and felt it added to the growing costs of dining out.

One netizen said, “This is too much.” Another remarked, “Boycott them so they know it is not right to cheat customers. You can choose to not pay for the plate. It’s ridiculous that they’re charging extra for something that should be complimentary.”

In other news, a Singaporean took to social media to express his shock after seeing five apples costing S$10.95.

The photo he uploaded showed the apples were discounted, with the original price per piece being S$2.25, meaning those who purchased the apples saved over a dollar when they bought five pieces.

“I might be uninformed, but I swear today I got a shock when I saw this… 5 apples cost almost $11!?!? #costofliving,” wrote the netizen on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Sunday (Dec 29).

