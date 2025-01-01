SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to express his shock after seeing five apples costing S$10.95.

The photo he uploaded showed the apples were discounted, with the original price per piece being S$2.25, meaning those who purchased the apples saved over a dollar when they bought five pieces.

“I might be uninformed, but I swear today I got a shock when I saw this… 5 apples cost almost $11!?!? #costofliving,” wrote the netizen on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Sunday (Dec 29).

Helpful commenters, however, explained the reason behind the high-priced apples, pointing to the sign in the post author’s photo, which showed that there was a variety of apples called Envy.

This new variety of apples is a trademarked brand originally developed in New Zealand but is grown today in Australia, Chile and the US.

Compared to other varieties, Envy apples have tougher and thicker skins, have a high juice content, and stay firm when stored longer. They are also very sweet and crisp and have low acidity.

Envy’s website says that they are available at FairPrice and Cold Storage stores, and a quick check online shows they have also been sold at Kian Seng and Giant.

Since these are somewhat of a “designer” apple, Envy apples cost more than other varieties. For example, a five-piece bag of large-sized Envy apples at FairPrice is sold at S$19.99, while four pieces of China Premium Fuji Apples are going for S$4.85, and a pack of six South Africa Crisp Red Apples sells for S$3.95.

At Sheng Siong, meanwhile, a 900-gram pack of USA Red Delicious Apples costs $4.95, and five pieces of USA Royal Gala Apples cost S$2.75.

When a commenter on the Complaint Singapore post wrote, “The taste is completely different from china fuji apples. It’s worth it,” many agreed.

Another wrote that once a person has tried the taste of an Envy apple, “there’s no going back” to other varieties. “If you are not getting Japanese premium apples, Envy is another kinda high-end and tasty apple,” chimed in a commenter.

Another joked, “The whole idea of this name is, when you buy and eat it, those who say it’s expensive and do not want to buy it can only ENVY.” /TISG

