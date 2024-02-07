SINGAPORE: An online user named John Chapati shared a photo of a jar of pineapple tarts, saying they cost nearly S$40.

“Probably the most expensive pineapple tarts in Singapore,” he wrote in the Complaint Singapore group on Tuesday (Feb 6). “May have to hide it from visiting relatives if we decide to buy it.”

Singaporeans weigh in on the pineapple tarts

A handful of online users responded to the post. While one pointed out, "Expensive doesn't mean delicious," another said, That's nothing new. (During) the festive season, almost everything will increase in price." "You are paying for the container bro…" pointed out a third. "(It's) glass with (a) wooden lid…of course (it's) expensive la…" Still, others suggested a way for Mr Chapati to save some money. "Don't want to pay the insane prices, bake your own pineapple tarts lol!" wrote one. Another said, "Nooooooo…..I bought raw materials from Redman and constructed them. It's really good, $20 for at least 58pcs." A third broke down the ingredients for Mr Chapati: "Pineapple tarts are just dough and jam, no difference to me! If u want to go organic then don't eat them." One user gave a rather unconventional suggestion, writing, "Insane price. I've got a solution for this. Don't buy it, but go to your friends'/relatives' houses during a Chinese New Year visit, then eat the pineapple tart till full belly lor." With Chinese New Year just around the corner, people who observe the extravagant celebration, this week is the last stretch of preparations to host gatherings with family and loved ones.

According to the National Library Board of Singapore, during the Lunar New Year celebrations, people are encouraged to serve sweet desserts as they symbolise the welcoming of a sweet life. In the Chinese dialect Hokkien, ong lai, meaning pineapple, means "fortune come." This is why the pineapple plays quite a big role in Chinese New Year celebrations. Pineapple tarts are considered a common delicacy for the lunar new year, and they are made of a biscuit that holds a sweet pineapple jam.