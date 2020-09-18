SDP’s Bryan Lim begins GE2025 journey by selecting campaign manager

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two months after the 2020 General Elections, opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Treasurer, Bryan Lim took to social media to introduce his campaign manager for the next elections set to happen in 2025.

“Met my newfound campaign manager over lunch today to discuss the kind of help she can render towards my bid to win the GE2025 elections,” wrote Mr Lim in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 16). Leeanne O’ Donnell, as Mr Lim described, is a part of SDP’s youth wing, the Young Democrats (YD), which he mentioned in a previous post he was keen on tapping for the task on hand.

Mr Lim, who started at the YD, had always been a firm believer in engaging the youth, “as they are equally important stakeholders in charting the direction of this country we love.” He noted that while no one has a monopoly over compassion, “no one has a monopoly over how this country is run either.”

The phrase “monopoly over compassion” was first mentioned by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a parliamentary debate on the President’s Address on Sept 3. It was made in response to Workers’ Party Jamus Lim’s speech proposing a minimum wage policy. The phrase was talked about in detail across various social media platforms, with opposition members providing their views on the matter.

Mr Lim used the statement in his post, further explaining that the youth play an essential role in ensuring a “monopoly on how the country is run” would not occur. “The youths are no longer docile and disenfranchised,” said Mr Lim. “They too want their say and want to be heard.”

He explained this was the reason for finding a campaign manager that could relate to the ideals, dreams and aspirations of the younger generations. “Someone who can offer a different perspective to issues and keep me informed of matters which concern the youths.”

Ms O’ Donnell happens to fit the bill, said Mr Lim. “Who knows, this outspoken individual who likes to interact with people may be a future SDP candidate in the years to come.”

Mr Lim attached a photo of himself with Ms O’ Donnell sharing a meal at a Korean restaurant.

Members from the online community wished Mr Lim and Ms O’ Donnell the best and commended their efforts for starting early. Meanwhile, Facebook user Richard Tantan agreed that the “youth is the future of Singapore, especially those who can think independently, dare to dream and will not grow up to become yes-men in the future.”

During the July 10 elections, Mr Lim was a part of the four-member SDP team which contested in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC against the People’s Action Party (PAP). The PAP team took 63.18 per cent of the votes for the constituency.

