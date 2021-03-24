SDP Bryan Lim shows solidarity with people in Myanmar

- Advertisement -

Singapore — SDP’s Bryan Lim is appealing to Singaporeans to show solidarity with the people in Myanmar.

Our local human rights NGO, MARUAH (https://maruah.org/about/) is coordinating this noble initiative to rally as many of… Posted by Bryan Lim Boon Heng (林文兴) on tuesday, 23 March 2021

He posted an image of himself giving the three-finger salute, which the citizens of Myanmar are using, to show support for the people of Myanmar after the military took over from the elected government in a coup d’état in February.

He was acting in accordance with a call given by the local NGO, MARUAH, which is urging people in Asean countries to post photos of themselves raising a three-fingered salute to show solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

The initiative is titled IN SOLIDARITY: A CALL FOR ALL PEOPLE IN ASEAN.

MARUAH is against the military takeover in Myanmar. It decries the use of military force, the imprisonment and death of protesters, and the lack of action by international and regional communities.

It supports democracy, rule of law, humanitarian aid for the injured, and food for the people. It is also urging China and Russia not to veto any action but to join the UN Security Council in denouncing the military takeover and support action against the military for the coup and the violence.

Additionally, MARUAH wants a global arms embargo to block supplies and sales of weaponry to the military and other armed groups, as well as targeted economic sanctions, global travel bans and asset freezes by governments, banks and the private sector when it comes to military personnel, military-owned companies within the Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Companies and Myanmar Economic Corporation.

To show solidarity, one is required to take a photo of oneself raising a three-finger salute and send it to MARUAH. More information can be found on their webpage.

“If you are a firm believer of democracy & human rights, let’s put these beliefs into action.” Mr Lim writes.

He urges other Singaporeans to spread the word of this initiative, and to join in as well.

