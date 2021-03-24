Actor/director Tay Ping Hui to Indian composer: ‘Mr Joseph Mendoza. Shame on you.’

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Actor and director Tay Ping Hui did not mince words in an Instagram post where he weighed in on the recent “Count On Me, Singapore” issue.

Mr Joseph Mendoza, an Indian composer, had recently claimed that he wrote the song “We Can Achieve” — which sounds just like “Count On Me, Singapore” — in 1983 before the National Day Song came out in 1986.

However, he later withdrew this claim and apologised.

But Mr Tay does not look like he will let bygones be bygones anytime soon.

On Instagram on Monday (Mar 22), Mr Tay posted a picture of the Indian composer holding a dog, with the word “FAKE” in all caps superimposed across the front.

“To plagiarize someone else’s intellectual/artistic work is akin to stealing from them and claiming ownership.

“In this case, not only did this thief steal from us, he turned around and accused us of stealing from him,” he wrote indignantly.

The multi-awarded actor then recounted the falsehoods Mr Mendoza had told in his futile attempt to claim the song as his own.

“When questioned, he doubled down, produced video ‘testimonies’ to justify his lies, stated that all the evidences were somehow miraculously destroyed in a flood.”

Mr Tay also wrote that the composer had said the similarities between the two songs were “coincidental,” adding that “whoever believes that the 2 songs were “coincidentally” similar, needs to get their ears checked, and their brains inspected”.

The actor then called Mr Mendoza out for his seemingly casual disregard of his wrongdoing.

“He was eventually exposed, and merely apologized for inconvenience caused. Yup, waved away a criminal act and pretended like it was nothing, sounds familiar.”

Rejecting the call to remain calm, Mr Tay expressed how upset he was over the matter.

“Some individuals have called for calm, I say no, because I am pissed, because this charlatan have stepped on our national song. I mean, he can’t even be smart enough to choose a more obscure song to plagiarize, how idiotic can he be?”

He ended his post on this note:

“Mr. Joseph Mendoza. Shame on you.

#taypinghuisayone #buaysong“

Many people have reacted to Mr Tay’s post, applauding him for it.

/TISG

