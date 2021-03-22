Home News Indian composer withdraws claim on Count On Me, Singapore song

Indian composer withdraws claim on Count On Me, Singapore song

Ministry says he accepts Singapore Government holds the copyright

Photo: FB/Joey Mendoza

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Indian composer Joseph Conrad Mendoza who initially claimed to have composed the song We Can Achieve – which is almost identical to Singapore’s Count on Me, Singapore – has admitted that he does not have proof to back up his claims.

According to a Facebook post by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Sunday (Mar 21), Mr Mendoza said that he “does not lay any claim to the lyrics and tune of the song (Count On Me, Singapore)”.

The MCCY added that when it “pressed Mr Mendoza to substantiate his claims”, the latter said that he does not have any evidence to substantiate his claims. He also does not lay any claim to the lyrics and tune of the song.

In its Facebook post, MCCY added that Mr Mendoza accepts that the Singapore Government holds the copyright to the music and lyrics of the “Song”.

“He has unconditionally and irrevocably withdrawn any claims of whatsoever nature, directly or indirectly, with regard to the lyrics and tune of ‘We Can Achieve’, which is similar to the Song”, MCCY wrote in its Facebook post.

The MCCY also added that Mr Mendoza has apologised for the “confusion caused” and also states that he has no intention of attacking the integrity or professionalism of Mr Hugh Harrison.

“Furthermore, our checks conducted in India turned up no evidence or records whatsoever of Mr Mendoza having any rights to “We Can Achieve” from 1983 or anytime thereafter”, the MCCY said.

Communications company Pauline India, which had included “We Can Achieve” in a 1999 CD, acknowledged in a Mar 16 Facebook post that there are copyright issues with the song.

“It seems that it has been copied 99 % from the Song ‘Count on Me Singapore’. Song and Lyrics by Hugh Harrison and sung by the Singaporean  Clement Chow in a TV programme,” wrote Pauline India.

Initially, in response to their Facebook post, on Monday (Mar 15), Mr Mendoza said that “the original version of the song ‘We Can Achieve’ was first written at Bal Bhavan, Mumbai, in 1983, and thereafter performed on 1st May, 1983”. /TISG

 

 

 

