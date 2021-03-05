at-least-three-myanmar-cops-cross-into-india-seeking-refuge

- Advertisement -

India — At least three Myanmar nationals, who say they are policemen, crossed over to the Indian side through the border in Mizoram and have sought refuge, in the first such incident since last month’s coup in the neighbouring country, officials said on Thursday.

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana confirmed that the three people crossed over and entered Serchip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.

“These men claim that they are policemen. We have sent officials to verify their claims. They are yet to submit a report. It is very likely that the information is true,” Lalchamliana said.

A Reuters report quoting unnamed officials said at least 19 policemen had crossed over to the Indian side through border areas in Serchip and Champhai districts. HT couldn’t independently verify the claim.

Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it

Authorities in Mizoram have been bracing for a possible influx of refugees from Myanmar since last month’s coup and the growing civil disobedience movement against the military. The state shares a 510km border with Myanmar.

