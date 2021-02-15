Entertainment Celebrity Scott Disick confirms that he is dating Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick confirms that he is dating Amelia Hamlin

The 37-year-old went on Instagram Story a day ago and shared a photo of his 19-year-old girlfriend

Scott Disick confirms that he is dating Amelia Hamlin. Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Miami — Rumours of reality TV star Scott Disick dating Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin have been circulating and finally, Disick has made his relationship official.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum went on Instagram Story a day ago and shared a photo of the 19-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Disick captioned the first photo of him and Hamlin with “Why so serious” as the couple posed without smiling.

In the second shot, he wrote “Just kiddin” as the couple is seen laughing. Disick had his arm resting on the back of Hamlin’s chair in both photos.

In the same collection of Instagram stories, Disick showed off to fans a peek of his silver-blonde hair and also shared that the couple is now in Miami for a quick getaway. In October 2020, the couple was first rumoured to be dating. Since then they have been spotted a few times together. In November, Hamlin said she was “thankful” for Scott in her Thanksgiving post.

- Advertisement -

Scott Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian previously. Picture: Instagram

The announcement came in light of rumours of Disick and ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian’s reconciliation, as reported by Pinkvilla on February 14. On January 20, when the final season trailer of reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians was released, it featured many dramatic turns for the family, including a possibility of the duo getting back together. The video features Kim spying on Kourtney and Disick napping together, which hints at reconciliation for them. “They’re definitely made for each other,” Kendall Jenner says in the clip. “They’re supposed to be together.”

Born on May 26, 1983, Scott Disick, is an American media personality and socialite. He is most famous for starring as a main cast member on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs. Disick’s popularity on Keeping Up with the Kardashians led to the development of a house-flipping show, Flip It Like Disick, that aired on E! Network.

In addition to starring on reality shows, Disick has pursued multiple business ventures, including starting a clothing brand, Talentless, investing in nightclubs, and running multiple vitamin companies.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Spotted: S’pore debt collector dressed as God of Fortune doing rounds on Chinese New Year

Singapore – A Singapore debt collection company's witty take on its trade is gaining traction in social media, as one of its staff dressed up as the God of Fortune while doing rounds. In line with the Chinese New Year period, Fast...
View Post
Featured News

Goh Chok Tong “should be as strong as an Ox in the new Lunar Year”

Singapore—After his recent health issues, former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong says he is “alright now and should be as strong as an Ox in the new Lunar Year". Mr Goh started posting on social media about his health in November last...
View Post
Featured News

K-pop stars and activists are some of the global personalities born in the Year of the Ox

Singapore — 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. The ox is the second of 12 animals in a 12-year cycle. Each year also has its element, which can be Fire, Water, Metal, Wood and Earth. This...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore