Scott Disick confirms that he is dating Amelia Hamlin

Miami — Rumours of reality TV star Scott Disick dating Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin have been circulating and finally, Disick has made his relationship official.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum went on Instagram Story a day ago and shared a photo of the 19-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Disick captioned the first photo of him and Hamlin with “Why so serious” as the couple posed without smiling.

In the second shot, he wrote “Just kiddin” as the couple is seen laughing. Disick had his arm resting on the back of Hamlin’s chair in both photos.

In the same collection of Instagram stories, Disick showed off to fans a peek of his silver-blonde hair and also shared that the couple is now in Miami for a quick getaway. In October 2020, the couple was first rumoured to be dating. Since then they have been spotted a few times together. In November, Hamlin said she was “thankful” for Scott in her Thanksgiving post.

The announcement came in light of rumours of Disick and ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian’s reconciliation, as reported by Pinkvilla on February 14. On January 20, when the final season trailer of reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians was released, it featured many dramatic turns for the family, including a possibility of the duo getting back together. The video features Kim spying on Kourtney and Disick napping together, which hints at reconciliation for them. “They’re definitely made for each other,” Kendall Jenner says in the clip. “They’re supposed to be together.”

Born on May 26, 1983, Scott Disick, is an American media personality and socialite. He is most famous for starring as a main cast member on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs. Disick’s popularity on Keeping Up with the Kardashians led to the development of a house-flipping show, Flip It Like Disick, that aired on E! Network.

In addition to starring on reality shows, Disick has pursued multiple business ventures, including starting a clothing brand, Talentless, investing in nightclubs, and running multiple vitamin companies.

