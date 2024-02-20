SINGAPORE: Scam cases in Singapore saw a significant spike of 50% in 2023, with losses reaching a staggering $650 million, according to the recently released crime data report by the Singapore Police Force (SPF). The report highlights a 1.3% decrease from the previous year, but the overall figures remain high.

The data reveals 50,376 local fraud and cybercrime cases, representing a 49.6% increase year-on-year. Employment scams emerged as the most common, while investment scams accounted for the highest losses, totalling at least $204 million.

Among the top ten scams in 2023, e-commerce scams more than doubled, reaching 9,783 cases, reflecting a 105.4% increase. The Fake Friend Call Scam experienced an alarming surge of 225.7%, adding over 4,700 cases.

Job application scams, the largest among all, recorded 9,914 cases, a 52.7% increase from the previous year.

Phishing and emerging malware scams were also prevalent, with 1,899 reports of malware last year, averaging a loss of $17,960 per victim. Additionally, 5,938 phishing scams were reported, resulting in an average loss of $2,394 per victim.

Various scams, including government official impersonation scams, internet love scams, social media impersonation scams, loan scams, and investment scams, contributed to the escalating numbers.

The SPF noted the ever-evolving sophistication of scams, pointing out the increasing use of social media, text messaging platforms, and phone calls in these crimes.

Facebook fraud cases constituted 71.7% of social media fraud, with Instagram accounting for 18.5%. WhatsApp and Telegram were the predominant platforms for text message scams, constituting 68% and 26.5%, respectively. Phone fraud cases nearly doubled from the previous year, reaching 7,196 cases.

Notably, 73% of fraud victims were individuals under 50, with the largest demographic falling between 30 and 49 years old, primarily targeted in e-commerce and employment scams.

To combat the rising tide of scams, the police have implemented strict penalties and focus on awareness campaigns through education and publicity.

The SPF attributes the reduction in losses to collaborative efforts with government agencies and stakeholders, leveraging technology to enhance anti-fraud processes and alert victims at the earliest possible stage.