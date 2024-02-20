;
Featured News SG Economy

Singapore shares took a dip on Tuesday morning—STI slightly declined 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

February 20, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares took a dip on Tuesday morning, brushing off gains seen in European markets the previous night, The Business Times reports.

At 9:01 a.m., the Straits Times Index (STI) experienced a slight decline of 0.1% or 2.32 points, settling at 3,223.59. In the broader market landscape, there were 50 losers compared to 48 gainers, with a trading volume of 27 million securities worth S$35.4 million changing hands.

Seatrium took the spotlight as the most actively traded counter by volume. Despite its popularity, it held steady at S$0.09 following the transaction of 8.9 million securities.

Another notable performer was Marco Polo Marine, trading flat at S$0.055, with 2.8 million securities exchanged. However, Singtel experienced a slight setback, dropping by 0.4% or S$0.01 to S$2.36 after 2.6 million shares were traded.

Banking stocks showed a mixed bag in early trading. DBS experienced a marginal decline of 0.2% or S$0.05, reaching S$34.08. On the flip side, OCBC saw a modest gain of 0.1% or S$0.01, reaching S$13.34, while UOB slipped by 0.1% or S$0.03, settling at S$29.39.

See also  Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday's open—STI climbed by 0.2%

The US stock and bond markets remained closed on Monday due to a public holiday.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 soared its highest point in over two years on Monday, buoyed by a robust performance from healthcare stocks.

However, French and German shares faced a slight downturn due to lingering economic concerns. The Stoxx 600 wrapped up the day with a 0.2% climb, closing at 492.39. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares open flat on Monday after Budget 2024 announcement

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.4%

December 6, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Straits Times Index could hit 3,950 by end-2025, says DBS report

December 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Thursday morning—STI rose 0.6%

December 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

The rise of ‘conscious unbossing’ — How Gen Z is shaping the future of work

December 7, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Can better office spaces attract Singapore workers who want flexibility amid the return to office (RTO) mandate by large corporations?

December 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

CapitaLand Investment’s self-storage platform expands in Japan through strategic partnership

December 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Behind the scenes: Seo Hyun Jin dancing while Gong Yoo observes the backstage action of ‘The Trunk’

December 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.