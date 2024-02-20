SINGAPORE: A lion dance performance at Plaza Singapura took an unexpected turn when a disgruntled shopper loudly confronted and heckled the performers last Saturday, as captured in videos shared on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page.

In the footage, a woman wearing a blue jacket can be seen vehemently shouting at the lion dance troupe, entertaining the crowd outside the Sun Paradise outlet on the mall’s third floor. The woman, standing at the front of the audience, demanded that the performance be stopped, leading the troupe to end their routine abruptly and walk away to avoid confrontation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singapore_incidents (@singaporeincidents)

As the lion dance performers exited the scene, the irate woman continued to berate them, exclaiming, “Do this at your own house!”

Another video posted online depicted the woman persistently shouting at the troupe even after they had left, rejecting attempts by a passer-by to engage in conversation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman had initially appeared to enjoy the performance but suddenly became agitated, causing a disturbance. The exact trigger for her outburst remains unclear, but she expressed dissatisfaction with the lion dance troupe.

The incident, widely circulated on the internet, garnered over 600,000 views and more than 1,000 comments on Facebook.

Netizens expressed outrage at the woman’s aggressive behaviour towards the performers. However, some social media users also expressed concern for the woman’s mental health, given the abrupt change in her demeanour.

Plaza Singapura has since responded to the incident through a spokesperson, saying, “Our security team was present at the time to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance.”

The mall administration did not elaborate on the cause of the shopper’s discontent but assured the public that appropriate measures were taken to address the situation.