;
Featured News In the Hood

“Do this at your own house!” — Woman heckles and shouts at lion dance troupe at Plaza Singapura

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: A lion dance performance at Plaza Singapura took an unexpected turn when a disgruntled shopper loudly confronted and heckled the performers last Saturday, as captured in videos shared on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page.

In the footage, a woman wearing a blue jacket can be seen vehemently shouting at the lion dance troupe, entertaining the crowd outside the Sun Paradise outlet on the mall’s third floor. The woman, standing at the front of the audience, demanded that the performance be stopped, leading the troupe to end their routine abruptly and walk away to avoid confrontation.

As the lion dance performers exited the scene, the irate woman continued to berate them, exclaiming, “Do this at your own house!”

Another video posted online depicted the woman persistently shouting at the troupe even after they had left, rejecting attempts by a passer-by to engage in conversation.

See also  “Please do not shop at Spotlight,” writes ex-worker in Reddit post 

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman had initially appeared to enjoy the performance but suddenly became agitated, causing a disturbance. The exact trigger for her outburst remains unclear, but she expressed dissatisfaction with the lion dance troupe.

The incident, widely circulated on the internet, garnered over 600,000 views and more than 1,000 comments on Facebook.

Netizens expressed outrage at the woman’s aggressive behaviour towards the performers. However, some social media users also expressed concern for the woman’s mental health, given the abrupt change in her demeanour.

Plaza Singapura has since responded to the incident through a spokesperson, saying, “Our security team was present at the time to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance.”

The mall administration did not elaborate on the cause of the shopper’s discontent but assured the public that appropriate measures were taken to address the situation.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

In the Hood

After man confronts volunteer who gave him a free haircut, Tampines MP says those who show disrespect will be turned away

December 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Man calls out car rental company for threatening to withhold his $300 deposit unless he changed his negative Google review

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

ExxonMobil reportedly weighing sale of Singapore gas stations in $1 billion deal

December 5, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

The rise of ‘conscious unbossing’ — How Gen Z is shaping the future of work

December 7, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Can better office spaces attract Singapore workers who want flexibility amid the return to office (RTO) mandate by large corporations?

December 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

CapitaLand Investment’s self-storage platform expands in Japan through strategic partnership

December 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Behind the scenes: Seo Hyun Jin dancing while Gong Yoo observes the backstage action of ‘The Trunk’

December 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.