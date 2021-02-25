SBS bus driver decked out in gold jewellery new object of S’poreans’ affection

- Advertisement -

An SBS Transit bus captain is attracting attention online as photos showing him decked out in gold jewellery while on duty circulate on social media.

One photo of the bus captain, that was published online by Facebook user Lewis Cloud on Tuesday (23 Feb), has drawn over 3,600 times.

The photo shows the bus captain wearing sunglasses, a large gold chain necklace, a thick gold bracelet, two sizeable gold signet rings, and a watch.

On Wednesday (24 Feb), the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page posted a video of the same bus captain having a meal.

The two men who are filming the bus captain can be heard agreeing off-camera that it is an honour to sit in front of driver who shot to fame for his distinctive style.

The men claimed that the cost of the bus captain’s jewellery allegedly amounted to about S$50,000. As they debated how much each of his accessories costs, the bus captain mainly focused on the meal but occasionally laughed along with those who were filming him. Watch the video HERE.

