Home News SBS bus driver decked out in gold jewellery new object of S'poreans'...

SBS bus driver decked out in gold jewellery new object of S’poreans’ affection

A photograph published online shows the bus captain wearing sunglasses, a large gold chain necklace, a thick gold bracelet, two sizeable gold signet rings, and a watch

Photo: Lewis Cloud FB

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Home NewsUncategorized
- Advertisement -

An SBS Transit bus captain is attracting attention online as photos showing him decked out in gold jewellery while on duty circulate on social media.

One photo of the bus captain, that was published online by Facebook user Lewis Cloud on Tuesday (23 Feb), has drawn over 3,600 times.

The photo shows the bus captain wearing sunglasses, a large gold chain necklace, a thick gold bracelet, two sizeable gold signet rings, and a watch.

On Wednesday (24 Feb), the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page posted a video of the same bus captain having a meal.

- Advertisement -

The two men who are filming the bus captain can be heard agreeing off-camera that it is an honour to sit in front of driver who shot to fame for his distinctive style.

The men claimed that the cost of the bus captain’s jewellery allegedly amounted to about S$50,000. As they debated how much each of his accessories costs, the bus captain mainly focused on the meal but occasionally laughed along with those who were filming him. Watch the video HERE.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

JTC issues stop-work order on contractor that ‘erroneously’ cleared Kranji woodlands

Singapore – The contractor that “erroneously” cleared a forested area at Kranji has announced it has been issued a stop-work order by JTC and is assisting the developer with investigations on the issue. On Feb 16, state-owned industrial property developer JTC responded...
View Post
Featured News

Clementi, Dover, Kranji: Singapore’s grand conservation plan is to plant trees and destroy forests

Yes, we love to plant trees. Since Lee Kuan Yew started the whole ritual, at least 10,000 saplings are planted every year since 1963 as part of the Tree Planting campaign. Impressive indeed. Singapore Clean and Green. At the same time,...
View Post
Featured News

Ex-UOB vice-president charged with mishandling over S$5.4 million

Singapore—Sixty-five-year-old Ling Shek Lun, who used to be a  vice-president at UOB, has been charged with mishandling millions of dollars, reported straitstimes.com (ST) on Friday (Feb 19). Ling, a Singaporean who was charged in district court on Feb 10, faces two charges...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent