Female driver taken to hospital after massive collision on the ECP

A woman was taken to the hospital after a massive collision took place along along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday morning (22 Feb). The crash involved 10 vehicles – nine cars and one taxi.

Photos of the collision are circulating online. Published on citizen journalism portal Stomp, the photos show the accident scene at about 9.47am. Several cars can be seen piled up in the photos, which also show an ambulance at the scene.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reported that they were alerted to the accident at 9.21am and that one driver was conveyed to the hospital.

The police said, “A 47-year-old female driver from one of the cars was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.” police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

