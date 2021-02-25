Home News Female driver taken to hospital after massive collision on the ECP

Female driver taken to hospital after massive collision on the ECP

The crash involved 10 vehicles; nine cars and one taxi

Photo: Stomp

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Home NewsUncategorized
- Advertisement -

A woman was taken to the hospital after a massive collision took place along along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday morning (22 Feb). The crash involved 10 vehicles – nine cars and one taxi.

Photos of the collision are circulating online. Published on citizen journalism portal Stomp, the photos show the accident scene at about 9.47am. Several cars can be seen piled up in the photos, which also show an ambulance at the scene.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reported that they were alerted to the accident at 9.21am and that one driver was conveyed to the hospital.

The police said, “A 47-year-old female driver from one of the cars was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.” police added.

- Advertisement -

Investigations are ongoing.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

JTC issues stop-work order on contractor that ‘erroneously’ cleared Kranji woodlands

Singapore – The contractor that “erroneously” cleared a forested area at Kranji has announced it has been issued a stop-work order by JTC and is assisting the developer with investigations on the issue. On Feb 16, state-owned industrial property developer JTC responded...
View Post
Featured News

Clementi, Dover, Kranji: Singapore’s grand conservation plan is to plant trees and destroy forests

Yes, we love to plant trees. Since Lee Kuan Yew started the whole ritual, at least 10,000 saplings are planted every year since 1963 as part of the Tree Planting campaign. Impressive indeed. Singapore Clean and Green. At the same time,...
View Post
Featured News

Ex-UOB vice-president charged with mishandling over S$5.4 million

Singapore—Sixty-five-year-old Ling Shek Lun, who used to be a  vice-president at UOB, has been charged with mishandling millions of dollars, reported straitstimes.com (ST) on Friday (Feb 19). Ling, a Singaporean who was charged in district court on Feb 10, faces two charges...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent