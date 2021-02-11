Sandra Bullock joins Brad Pitt for new thriller film

- Advertisement -

California– Sandra Bullock has landed a role opposite Brad Pitt in a new, highly-anticipated film. Based on a Tuesday report by Deadline, the Oscar winner will be joining her friend Jennifer Aniston’s ex-spouse Brad Pitt for the thriller Bullet Train.

The movie is an adaptation of the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. This will be the first time Bullock, 56 and Pitt, 57 will be co-starring together.

The two have a couple of mutual friends, besides Aniston, there is George Clooney (Bullock co-starred with him in Gravity while Pitt worked with him in Ocean’s 11) as well as Cate Blanchett (Bullock worked with her on Ocean’s 8 and Pitt starred with the icon in Babel and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button). Pitt and Bullock worked together via Zoom on United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes last July.

According to a report on Daily Mail UK dated February 9, Bullock and Pitt were on stage together in 2014 in New Orleans for a Make It Right gala. Also in the cast are Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji. Bullock’s last appearance was in Bird Box and she will be in the untitled drama from director Nora Fingscheidt next. As for Pitt, he was last seen in Ad Astra and he is producing the upcoming film Blonde.

- Advertisement -

King shared a dramatic selfie from the set of her new film Bullet Train in January. She was posing with her co-star Brian Tyree Henry. King became famous after acting in the Netflix film The Kissing Booth. She posed with Henry in face shields for a monochrome photo. They had no-nonsense expressions on their faces, with King regarding the camera with a frank look and Henry giving his best snarl.

King had her tresses in a straight and neat bob with heavy makeup around her eyes. She was dressed in a preppy knit sweater vest, dress shirt and necktie.

Henry was wearing something similar with a denim jacket. King captioned the photo, ‘Please have your tickets ready for the killer, I mean conductor’. She used a train emoji with the hashtag #BulletTrainMovie. The movie is about five assassins aboard the same high-speed train. Pop star Lady Gaga is said to be appearing in the film although it has not been confirmed.

Bullet Train is being directed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame. It is being filmed in Los Angeles, California for the past few months. Before this project, King finished filming The Kissing Booth 3, alongside her real-life ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi. Her upcoming projects include dramedy Camp, as well as the TV miniseries A Spark of Light. In 2019, she scored a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the riveting Hulu miniseries The Act.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: