BLACKPINK gets 1.2 billion views on YouTube with Kill This Love

Seoul — Korean girl group BLACKPINK has hit another YouTube record with their music video Kill This Love. On February 8, 11.38 pm, BLACKPINK garnered a whopping 1.2 billion views of the video.

With this record, it makes them the first K-pop group ever to have two music videos with over 1.2 billion views, the other being the music video for their catchy 2018 single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. The quartet also broke their own record for being the fastest K-pop group to surpass more than 1.2 billion views for a music video.

Since it was posted on April 4, 2109, the music video for Kill This Love took one year, 10 months, and four days to rack up the views, according to a report by Malay Mail. The previous record was held by their Ddu-Du Ddu-Du music video, which took more than two years to soar past the same benchmark. BLACKPINK is made out of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, and they celebrated the milestone on the group’s official Instagram account with a special poster. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

BLACKPINK also announced on the same account that they had broken the 1.1 billion views mark for their debut music video Boombayah which propelled them to stardom in 2016.

The girl group commands a major social media presence on YouTube, where they are the most subscribed female act, music group, and Asian act with over 57 million subscribers on the platform.

BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020). They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

