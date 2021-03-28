Entertainment Celebrity Sam Hui, Karen Mok, Hacken Lee and more to perform at Leslie...

Sam Hui, Karen Mok, Hacken Lee and more to perform at Leslie Cheung’s memorial concert

Virtual concert on April 1 on YouTube, Facebook and more

Leslie Cheung is being remembered in an online concert. Picture:Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Hong Kong — Top Hong Kong entertainers Karen Mok, Julian Cheung, Sam Hui and Hacken Lee will be performing at a virtual concert in remembrance of late singer-actor Leslie Cheung. Cheung, who is affectionately known as Gor Gor (elder brother in Cantonese) in Hong Kong showbiz, leapt to his death on April 1, 2003. Cheung was 46. The In Loving Memory of Leslie Cheung Online Concert 2021 will be held from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm on April 1 on HiEggo’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and other mainstream media platforms.

Last April and last May, HiEggo held two online concerts by Hui and singer Aaron Kwok respectively to boost the morale of Hong Kongers during the pandemic. This year, both actor Lawrence Cheng and producer Patrick Siu, who was in charge of last year’s concerts, will be the online concert’s creative director and director.

Karen Mok will be performing in the Leslie Cheung memorial concert. Picture: Instagram

Hui, Mok, Lee and Julian will perform Leslie Cheung’s classic songs at the concert, together with the Metro Vocal Group, an American a cappella group based in Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Baptist University Symphony Orchestra.

The Straits Times reported that 50-year-old Mok was the first to agree to perform for the event, joking that she was likely Gor Gor’s first fan as she knew him when she was seven. Mok recalled being one of the dancers when the late entertainer took part in a singing contest then. Lee, 53, told Hong Kong media that he used to have meals regularly with the late singer-actor as they had many mutual friends.

“I felt like I struck the lottery when Gor Gor went for a karaoke session with me during the period he stopped singing,” Lee recalled.

Lee said he would perform Cheung’s classic song For Your Heart Only (1985) at the concert.

The free online concert is jointly supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong shopping centre Harbour City and fan club LesFANmily. Hong Kong’s Food Angel – a food rescue and assistance programme – has been named the beneficiary./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

