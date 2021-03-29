Jewellery brand heiress claims she is dating Bosco Wong

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — The Internet is a good place to post our thoughts and opinions but sometimes a careless statement will have a negative impact. The daughter of a famous jewellery brand admitted that she was seeing Huang Zong Ze or Bosco Wong. The internet went abuzz after the news circulated. On March 21, Weng Xiaojun, heiress of the jewellery brand Liuguifu Jewellery made a post on her lesser-known social media account. She posted a photo of herself together with pictures of Hong Kong veteran actress Sun Jia Jun or Paulyn Sun.

“Zong Ze said I look like (Sun Jia Jun),” she wrote. “This is the only person I like.” The 27-year-old heiress has over 230,000 followers on her social media accounts and has friends like artists Lin Yun and Meng Jia. Weng Xiaojun also used to shoot commercials and was married to actor Liu Yuchao. After she had a daughter with him, they divorced shortly after, according to a report by Hype.my.

As she comes from a wealthy family, she is reported to have real estate in Fujian and Shenzhen with several companies under her name. Many say she is a veritable “bai fu mei (white, rich and beautiful)”. Netizens were curious if ‘Zong Ze’ meant 40-year-old Bosco Wong with one bold netizen asking if they were a couple and Weng Xiaojun answered yes. Her reply sparked heated discussions online. Later on, the heiress said that they were only pals but the damage was done.

Netizens were concerned about the fact that there is a 13-year gap between the two. Some were also suspicious as the Hong Kong star had not mentioned her before. There were a number asking if the news were true. A lot of the netizens were inclined to believe her as Bosco Wong’s love life is notorious. His relationship with Rose Chan ended abruptly last year. The couple knew each other from the 2018 drama Guardian Angel and then they moved in together. The two never confirmed the relationship before Chan cut all communication with him.

After the incident escalated, Weng Xiaojun deleted her post. A new post on another account shared her distress at the matter being taken so seriously. “It seems that you should pay attention to what you say in the future,” she wrote.

As her response was not being taken seriously by netizens, Wong himself made a statement on it. He responded to the media and denied the relationship between the two. Wong stated it was a joke and that they only shared a mutual friend. “She has already apologised to me, saying she didn’t expect such a huge misunderstanding.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

