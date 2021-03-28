Entertainment Arts Twinkle Khanna says she wants to live like a child: 'Chase a...

Twinkle Khanna says she wants to live like a child: ‘Chase a squirrel around every tree, walk on your hands’

Twinkle Khanna on living like a child

twinkle-khanna-says-she-wants-to-live-like-a-child:-‘chase-a-squirrel-around-every-tree,-walk-on-your-hands’

India — Mrs. Funnybones author and former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna on Saturday expressed her wish to live a carefree life, just like children do. She penned a heartwarming note listing the numerous activities she wants to do.

Taking to Twitter, Twinkle shared a post stating that she would want to run until she’s out of breath, flop on the grass, stare at clouds, chase a squirrel, and walk on hands among other things.

She tweeted, “I wish we lived like children. Run till you are out of breath, flop on the grass, stare at clouds, jump up again, chase a squirrel around every tree in the park, walk on your hands because the world looks different upside down, climb little hills and roll down the other side, do somersaults … just because you can. Mrs Funnybones”

Recently, Twinkle had shared her idea of parenting and advised parents to encourage their children with ideas, honour their strengths but never underline their weaknesses. She posted a black and white photo of herself with her daughter Nitara seated on a bed, cuddling. The caption of her post read, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats.”

She added, “We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting.” Celebrities including Farah Khan Ali, Tahira Kashyap commented with hearts on her post.

Twinkle and her actor-husband Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. Their son Aarav was born in 2002 and their daughter Nitara in 2012. Twinkle has starred in a slew of Bollywood movies including Barsaat, International Khiladi, Baadshah and Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan. She is now an author, popular columnist, producer, and interior designer.

