SAF regular serviceman dies after physical training at Kranji Camp

Singapore – The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that a 39-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died on Friday (Feb 26) after completing physical training at Kranji Camp.

After the training session, the serviceman felt unwell. He was conscious when taken to the Kranji Cramp Medical Centre at 8:30 am, said MINDEF in a news release.

At 8:50 am, the man was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) in an ambulance. He suffered a cardiac arrest en route. MINDEF said efforts were made immediately to resuscitate him.

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 9:10 am. However, the serviceman was pronounced dead at 10:58 am.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman,” said the ministry. “The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.”/TISG

