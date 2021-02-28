Home News SAF regular serviceman dies after physical training at Kranji Camp

SAF regular serviceman dies after physical training at Kranji Camp

He suffered cardiac arrest en route to NUH

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that a 39-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died on Friday (Feb 26) after completing physical training at Kranji Camp.

After the training session, the serviceman felt unwell. He was conscious when taken to the Kranji Cramp Medical Centre at 8:30 am, said MINDEF in a news release.

At 8:50 am, the man was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) in an ambulance. He suffered a cardiac arrest en route. MINDEF said efforts were made immediately to resuscitate him.

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 9:10 am. However, the serviceman was pronounced dead at 10:58 am.

- Advertisement -

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman,” said the ministry. “The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.”/TISG

Read related: SAF Captain charged with causing death of CFC Dave Lee given discharge

SAF Captain charged with causing death of CFC Dave Lee given discharge

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Pritam Singh: Many Singaporeans feel CDC mayor salaries of S$660,000 annually are “outrageous”

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 24), Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said that many Singaporeans are of the view that the salaries of Community Development Council (CDC) mayors are "outrageous". He added that this was mainly because they are not...
View Post
Featured News

10 migrant workers taken to hospital after explosion in Tuas industrial building

An explosion that took place at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (24 Feb) resulted in 10 workers suffering from injuries. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it responded to the fire at No. 32E Tuas Avenue 11 around...
View Post
Featured News

Good Samaritan rushes to aid man bleeding at Chong Pang hawker centre

A Singaporean is being lauded online for rushing to the aid of a stranger who was bleeding in public. The man, ComfortDelGro taxi driver Alvin Sin, told citizen journalism portal Stomp that he was dining at the Chong Pang Food Centre in...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent