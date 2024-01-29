SINGAPORE: With news of high prices and shrinkflation everywhere, an online user went against the trend and shared a photo of a S$2.20 economic rice meal with a surprisingly good amount of food. Many expressed their shock over how much the meal was.

The Singaporean visited an online news forum to share a great food bargain. The photo of the shared meal backed the claim and caught the attention of a handful of online users. “Recently, my caifan in the west side has been $4.80-$5.50 for 1 egg 1 meat (normal kind, no beef or expensive meat) and 1 veggie,” shared one. “$2.20 is a crazy good price.”

“Wow. Here in New Zealand where I live now, that would be $20 easy,” said another. “Those guys are doing a huge service to the community.”

A third wrote, “Life hack: There are a lot of places that sell at (these) price points in the heartland areas, especially (in) developed/matured neighbourhoods.”

Still, a fourth joked about plans to order in bulk. “Bros, I’m thinking of buying 60 packets to last me one month (so I only need to go to the stall once a month). But (if I) put (it) in the fridge, will (it) spoil or not?”

From S$1.20 for youtiao to S$4.60 for large fries, social media has been abuzz with online users complaining about the high cost.

With the rise in inflation and other factors, such as the 2024 GST hike, customers have been more vocal about such issues. Another topic that has been trending concerning the economy is shrinkflation, a phenomenon where the quantity of a product decreases despite its price increasing or remaining the same.

In recent news, an unhappy customer called on a food and beverage establishment to be more considerate of how hard people need to work just to afford food.

The public complaint came after the diner allegedly paid S$6.20 for an order of chicken tom yam fried rice, which she claimed was “very oily and (had) so little rice.” She also claimed that the serving only had a small amount of chicken.

“I’ve never complained about food before but today (was) the worst experience,” she wrote. “Please have some conscience. We pay money and buy food with our hard-earned money. How will you people prosper if cheat money by selling this kind of food? That’s it never going back there again. I am so disappointed.”

