SINGAPORE: Yet another dissatisfied diner has decried small food portions that are being sold at high prices, posting photos of a recent meal that irked her to no end.

Facebook user Santhi Shan took to the Complaint Singapore group on Tuesday (Jan 9) and said, “I never complain about food before but today is the worst experience. Bought chicken tom yam fried rice. Omg so horrible. Very oily n so little rice and couldn’t find my chicken.”

Ms Santhi was so disappointed that she appealed to such eateries to be more considerate of how hard people work to be able to afford such meals. She said, “Please have some conscience. We pay money and buy food with our hard-earned money. How will you people prosper if cheat money by selling this kind of food. That’s it never going back there again. I am so disappointed.”

The Singaporean added photos of the meal, which cost a hefty $6.20 yet only had a negligible amount of chicken.

A number of netizens agreed with Ms Santhi’s call. Some advised that it is now better and cheaper to cook their own meals given such incidents, while others said that this situation is prevalent across the island.

The most-liked comment, by Facebook user Shaun Koo, noted that such unjustifiable price hikes are not uncommon and how meal portions keep shrinking while prices keep rising. Mr Koo said:

“Everywhere the same. Price increases and some even cut down on their ingredients or portion with the price increase. It’s definitely not justifiable. Also, went to order ice lemon tea at various Yishun coffeeshops. All increase by 30 to 40 cents more from $1.50 which is a sharp increase. All businesses seem opportunistic now, especially with that 1 percent increase of GST. Haiz… “Also government rolls out a nice initiative called budget meal at each stall in NTUC foodfare to help families cope with high living costs in challenging times. But somehow the system has been manipulated by hawkers who reduce the portion drastically. It becomes like a child’s portion instead. It somehow or rather defeats the purpose of helping.”