“In these times, even children can’t escape inflation” — Mum laments about school canteen food price increase

ByYoko Nicole

January 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: A mum recently took to social media to share that inflation has also affected canteen food prices.

In her post, a photo showing the ‘current price’ and the ‘revised price from 1 February 2024’ was also attached. Small food portions that used to range from $1.20-$1.50 will be changed to $1.50, while large portions that used to cost $2.00 will be increased to $2.20. Also, stall 3, which has rice, one vegetable, and two types of meat, and stall 6—the speciality dish—will rise from $2.20 to $2.50.

“In these times, even children (young students) can’t escape inflation… their allowance will likely remain the same but prices will go up 📈,” Rachel Choi wrote on Facebook Group, ‘Complaint Singapore’, on Monday (Jan 15).

Photo: FB/Complaint Singapore

Netizens: “The whole world is facing inflation altogether”

Under the post, one netizen pointed out that ‘canteen hawkers or food sellers’ also needed to earn a proper living.

“The canteen hawkers or food sellers also have to earn a proper living, my dear. The whole world is facing inflation altogether too.”

Another netizen blamed the government and said, “Gov allowing companies with huge profits for decades to raise their fee is irresponsible and without conscience. The Gov is bringing more hardship to the people.”

Another person looked on the bright side and stated that this might be a great way to teach the kids that prices for goods and services change.

“I think its a good opportunity to let the children knows prices of goods and services do not remain constant and it will changes because of many reasons. Global inflation is real and the rate if faster and higher than our 1% GST increase. For school children from needy family, one can apply The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.Many schools have similar programs as well.”

Inflation in Singapore

Although inflation has always been a global phenomenon, many have struggled to keep up with its recent rapid increases.

According to the Business Times, Singapore’s inflation rate increased as the country’s economy returned from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Costs of consumer goods soared as supply chains and factories struggled to recover from lengthy COVID-19 shutdowns.

On top of this, the government also raised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 8% to 9% on Jan 1, 2024.

