Room for rent: Landlord prefers nurse, share room with mum, take care & wash mum’s clothes, clean the house, monthly rental S$200

Singapore — “You looking for tenant or helper?” asked a would-be tenant of a potential landlord, who also listed such uncommon details as tasks required of the tenant.

The potential tenant came across a listing of space for rent at Toa Payoh Vista and found the details confusing.

“Was looking for rental housing and came across this page. So we have to go to work, care for others, then come back and care for the house owner and do housework and STILL PAY for rental instead of getting paid???” the individual said. This was posted on Wednesday on the Wake Up, Singapore Facebook page.

“Just want to share to everyone how despicable people can get and how they think of us as nothing but their maids instead of healthcare professionals,” said the individual who wanted to stay anonymous.

The listing, which appears to have been posted at Carousell, reads, “Only female tenant. Prefer nurse or frontline worker. Share a bedroom with my mum. Need to clean up the house, wash my mum’s cloth and take care my mum.”

The stipulated monthly rental for the 53-square-foot unit was S$200.

A netizen highlighted in a comment a similar situation with a potential landlady.

“Wanted to rent out her room (tiny storeroom space) for S$600. Claimed she was living there (only) with her sister, but during the viewing, her entire family was there,” said the netizen.

The family were said to be frequent travellers, and so “didn’t count” as part of the household sharing the unit. “The bonus was when she said the tenant was expected to help maintain the place and do cleaning. She thought it was a good deal.”

Facebook user Yi Sim advised doing due diligence when checking out rental listings. “I myself saw a rent for S$1,500 per month. The price is inclusive of the whole three-bedroom HDB only when the owner is not staying at the flat itself which is what they claimed to be travelling often.” /TISG

