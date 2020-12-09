Rita Ora ‘forgot’ that she dated Rob Kardashian

- Advertisement -

Does anyone remember when Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian dated? If the answer is no, it is not a problem as the British singer does not recall dating him as well.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Rita shared that she “forgot” all about her two-month relationship with Rob in 2012. “Oh, I forgot about that,” said Rita. “It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very,very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.” The 30-year-old also spoke about how she ended up dating some of her exes, including Calvin Harris and Bruno Mars.

“I’m not a genius in love,” said Rita. “But it’s easier to meet them, isn’t it, because of the world you move in?” Rita may not have ended up with Rob, Calvin or Bruno but she cherished the time they spent together, adding that she’s “had amazing moments with amazing people.” Nowadays the singer is not wasting her energy on worrying about settling down. Rita revealed in the interview that she has frozen her eggs for a second time.

“I did my first when I was 24,” Rita explained. “I don’t want to feel the pressure of, ‘Oh gosh, we’re running out of time.’ It’s not fair that we have to feel that, you know? And men sort of go around town, like, not thinking about it.” It is amazing to see Rita doing her own thing and waiting for no one.

Born on November 26 1990, Rita Sahatçiu Ora is a British singer, songwriter and actress.

She rose to prominence in February 2012 when featured on DJ Fresh’s single “Hot Right Now”, which reached number one in the UK. Her debut studio album, Ora, released in August 2012, and debuted at number one in the United Kingdom. The album contained the UK number-one singles, “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party)”. Rita was the artist with the most number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart in 2012, with three singles reaching the top position.

Ora’s second studio album, Phoenix, was released in November 2018. The lead single, “Your Song”, reached the UK top ten, and the subsequent singles “Anywhere” and “Let You Love Me” reached the top five in the UK. “Let You Love Me” made Rita the first British female solo artist to have 13 top 10 songs in the United Kingdom.

