Katy Perry’s baby has her mum’s blue-eyes

In August, celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby daughter Daisy Dove and the proud parents have been enjoying every moment with her.

Even though Katy and Orlando have not shared any photos of their baby, doting father Orlando appeared on Ellen after Daisy was born to talk about life with his newborn daughter. “Daisy Dove is my little mini-me, mini-mum, mini-Kate,” gushed the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

He added that, “The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like ‘it’s a mini me’ but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect.”

“But then she sort of looked like my mum so I got confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me/ my mini-mum so it was a bit confusing,” the star joked. Baby Daisy is sleeping soundly through the night thanks to Orlando chanting to her and helping her relax. Orlando shared that he “chants to soothe the baby” adding that “she loves it” so much so, that he is “winning the daddy points.”

“She is [sleeping through the night] it’s always a process, she’s now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it’s a blessing,” the dad-of-two revealed. Daisy is Orlando’s second child. He is a father to nine-year-old Flynn who he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr.

On Flynn’s bond with his baby sister, Orlando told Ellen: “He’s very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he’s the best. “He’s wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!”

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy’s arrival via UNICEF – they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity – sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her dad’s finger.

They said they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” adding that they feel “lucky” and “grateful” to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

