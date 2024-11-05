Malaysia

Ride-hailing driver dies in his car, allegedly from overwork

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 5, 2024

MALAYSIA: The body of a 46-year-old man was found in his car on Saturday (Nov 2) at the Medan Sentral Commercial Centre in Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia.

A member of the public had found the man’s body and, suspecting that foul play had occurred, called the police to investigate, according to a report in The Oriental Daily.

Instead, the driver, Pakistani national Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, appears to have passed away due to excessive fatigue from overwork. He had been living in Bintulu for around 30 years.

The member of the public had been passing by at around 5:00 am on Saturday morning and noticed the door on the driver’s side of a white vehicle was open.

Upon drawing near, he noticed that the man’s body was partly out of the car. While his legs and feet were still inside, his torso and head had fallen out.

Seeing this, he called the police and medical services at once.

The Oriental Daily added that Mr Syed Mohsin also had injuries on his head. These are likely to have occurred when he fell. However, seeing these wounds led to the speculation that a homicide had occurred.

Emergency service staff determined the man was lifeless at the scene. Soon afterwards, the police cordoned off the area and began their investigations.

The report added that the man is estimated to have passed away within 12 hours before the discovery of his body. He is believed to have felt unwell and opened his door before falling down.

None of the man’s valuables had been taken from the vehicle, and neither were there signs that a scuffle had occurred, the police added.

The relatives and friends of Mr Syed Mohsin told the authorities he had suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease.

The police were quoted in The Oriental Daily as saying they “did not rule out the possibility he had a sudden illness caused by overwork.”

While the cause of death is still to be determined based on the forensic examination of the man’s body, the police are, for the moment, classifying the matter as a natural death.

The Oriental Daily added that the man’s car had been in a traffic accident recently, and he was temporarily renting the white vehicle and using it as a taxi.

The authorities have asked the public not to speculate on Mr Syed Mohsin’s death and called on anyone with information on the matter to step forward.

Featured image above is from Sin Chew Daily. /TISG

