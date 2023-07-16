Report: 50% of Singaporeans work 10 unpaid hours a week — Netizens respond

SINGAPORE: According to recent data from the ADP® Research Institute’s People at Work 2023: A Global Workforce View, nearly 50 per cent of Singaporeans work 10 unpaid hours a week. Netizens quickly responded to this, sharing their two cents on the matter.

An online user took to a news forum on Tuesday (July 11) to share a news article on a rather interesting finding about the Singaporean workforce. According to the data, four out of 10 workers believe that every week, they do 10 hours of extra work.

With the kind of work culture in Singapore, it’s no surprise why so many made a beeline for the post’s comments section to share their two cents on the matter. While some argued that many people do more than 10 hours of unpaid work, others spoke about commute time to and from work.

“10 unpaid hours plus 10 extra hours of commute in peak hour,” said one. “The Singaporean life.”

“In just two days, I would have worked 10 unpaid hours,” said another.

A third found the 10-hour figure to be a “rookie slave number.”

Others went so far as to call it “wage theft.”

“Wage theft is the biggest form of robbery,” one argued. “Stealing time, which is the most precious resource of all, yet is the least prosecuted or punished.”

Others referred to “quiet quitting” when an employee stops going above and beyond in the workplace. “If you don’t work more than (what is) listed on your job, it’s quiet quitting, they say,” said one commenter.

Another merely stated, “My transport time is unpaid.”

