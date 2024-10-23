SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by the job platform foundit has revealed encouraging insights into the mental health climate in Singapore’s workplaces.

The findings indicate over half of Singapore’s workforce, approximately 57%, feel comfortable discussing mental health concerns with their managers or human resources teams.

Furthermore, when it comes to work-life balance, 57% of respondents rated their situation as “Good” or “Excellent,” suggesting a growing emphasis on employee wellbeing and a more open corporate culture regarding mental health issues.

However, the survey also highlighted some significant challenges that remain.

Despite the positive outlook on mental health discussions, 66% of employees reported experiencing heavy workloads, indicating a need for better distribution and management of tasks within organizations.

This perhaps suggests that while companies are fostering an environment where mental health can be openly discussed, they must also address the underlying factors contributing to employee stress.

In terms of engagement with wellness programs, the survey showed mixed results.

While 35% of employees reported participating in wellness initiatives, a notable 38% have not taken part, and 27% are unaware of such programs altogether.

This lack of awareness and participation may hinder overall efforts to promote mental health and well-being in the workplace.

The survey also pointed to a concerning prevalence of burnout among employees, with 37% admitting to occasionally experiencing symptoms such as exhaustion and decreased professional efficacy.

This statistic underscores the pressing need for ongoing support and resources to help employees manage stress and avoid burnout.

When asked about the main contributors to work-related stress, employees identified heavy workloads as the leading factor (37%), followed closely by a lack of support from management (34%).

These insights highlight critical areas where organizations can focus their efforts to improve employee satisfaction and mental health.

