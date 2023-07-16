High rental rates likely to be central issue in next General Election

SINGAPORE: A survey has shown that the increase in rental rates in Singapore is set to be a major concern in the next general election, due to be held no later than Nov 23, 2025.

A poll conducted by YouGov Plc shows that about one-third of the adults who took part in it said that high rental rates would affect their voting choice. The survey comprised 1,029 people in Singapore and was conducted between July 3 and 5.

In May, indications that high property prices were becoming a political issue surfaced when Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who has been handpicked to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when he steps down, said that “in Singapore, the Prime Minister has to be a real estate agent, so I’m learning and brushing up my skills.”

Housing affordability has become an important issue in Singapore, one discussed at length in Parliament last January.

With the city-state’s property market skyrocketing in the past couple of years due to a lack of housing supply, the government has introduced cooling measures.

The curbs are beginning to show some positive effects, and rental prices may finally decrease by the end of this year, along with an increased housing supply.

However, a Bloomberg piece pointed out that over half of the survey’s participants (52 per cent) indicated that they want the government to provide more support depending on people’s incomes and regulate rental rates.

About half said that people buying homes for the first time need additional assistance, and nearly a third of respondents (32 per cent) said that expats should be given temporary rental relief.

Bloomberg also pointed out that the younger respondents to the survey expressed the most concern over increased rental rates.

Thirty per cent of all survey participants indicated that rent issues will probably not affect their vote so much.

However, among the respondents aged 18 to 24, only 18 per cent expressed this sentiment, 45 per cent in this demographic said high rental rates would very or somewhat likely affect their choice of whom to vote for, and 17 per cent expressed that they are neutral in the matter. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg