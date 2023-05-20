Reddit user asks why MRT/bus passengers don’t put their bags on the floor to make it easier for other commuters

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user asked why passengers on buses and the MRT don’t put their bags or backpacks on the floor or in front of them during rush hour.

“Being in a packed rush hour MRT/Bus is in itself not the most pleasant experience. Having backpacks shoved into your face doesn’t make it any better,” wroteu/Infinityandbeyondz on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (May 17).

He added that he is wondering “if anyone feels the same and have a theory to why some don’t try to make it more comfortable for others? Genuinely trying to see the other side of the coin.”

One commenter implied in her answer that she doesn’t put her bag down because she doesn’t want it to be stepped on.

“They don’t want to get the bottoms of their bags dirty,” another replied.

One woman pointed out, “In a packed mrt, i carry my backback as a buffer in case behind got guy and i dont want their crotch to come close to my rear.”

Another explained, “Because there are people who would kick or step on things on the floor without second thought or even an apology. My shoes get stepped on without fail at least 2-3 times a week. I would absolutely not want to subject my bag to being stepped on or kicked.”

For yet another Reddit user, the issue was all about protecting his laptop: “don’t want ppl kicking my bag and whatever is in it. 2) my laptop is inside, cannot imagine what the bumps will do to it,” he wrote.

One netizen seemed to see it as a lose-lose situation: “Put down bag: people complain you’re blocking the way when they’re trying to go in or out Wear bag: people complain that you’re taking up space.”

Another opined: “Unless most people are using huge backpack (which isn’t the case), the space that’ll be created won’t amount to much compared to the space created IF everyone move in and fill up the space rather than stand in front of the door.”

