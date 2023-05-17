TikTok of strangers helping drunk woman on MRT goes viral

SINGAPORE: A video of a woman slumped over in a train went viral on Sunday (May 14), showing her passed out after a night of presumably drinking too much.

While the person who posted the video used it as a warning, writing “ladies!!! please!! control your drinking habit… alamak,” commenters chose to focus on the kindness of the women seen helping the woman in the video.

The video was posted in the account of a TikTok user who goes by the name birds_eye38 and has been viewed over 115,000 times.

It shows at first the woman, who appears to be asleep, all by herself.

But the rest of the clip shows at least five other women surrounding her, trying to help her out.

An older woman, on whose shoulder she appears to be resting, is seen gently stroking her head.

The women appear to form a protective circle around the woman who had passed out.

Netizens commenting on the video praised the kind strangers.

“She’s very lucky that she’s in Singapore with people helping her ! Thankful to aunties and young girls,” wrote one.

Another chimed in, “Ladies protecting ladies. you go, girls.”

“Well, this is quite heartwarming somehow. Looks like these are strangers trying to help her!,” a TikTok user commented.

“Nice strangers giving a helping hand to another stranger,” observed another.

Some commenters, however, wondered where the women’s friends were and why they had left her all alone in the state she was in.

