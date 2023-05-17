SMRT suspends bus captain caught using mobile phone while driving

SINGAPORE: SMRT has taken swift action, suspending a local bus captain after a video surfaced online showing him using his mobile phone while driving the bus. The incident took place last Friday (May 12) around 7.20 pm, along the 960 bus route.

The video, posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, captured the bus captain with one hand on the steering wheel and his right hand busy swiping his phone. Disturbingly, at one point, the bus captain even released his grip on the steering wheel.

The footage depicts the bus captain using his mobile phone while navigating the road before placing the phone in the compartment adjacent to the driver’s seat.

The video quickly went viral online. Netizens have raised serious concerns and expressed fears that such irresponsible behaviour poses a significant risk of accidents.

Numerous netizens called on the relevant authorities to address the matter and said that the person who recorded the video should have cautioned the bus captain at the time of the incident.

Emphasising its zero-tolerance policy on unsafe driving behaviour, SMRT has suspended the bus captain pending further investigation. By taking decisive action, SMRT aims to send a clear message that such reckless behaviour will not be tolerated, as safety remains its top priority.

As investigations unfold, it remains crucial for all drivers, including public transport professionals, to adhere to road safety regulations and refrain from engaging in any behaviour that compromises their and other road users’ well-being.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg